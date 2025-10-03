Arminfo.info


 Пятница, 3 Октября 2025 17:54

The “Kazakhstan Through the Eyes of Foreign Media” Contest Celebrates Its 10th Anniversary

АрмИнфоAstana, October 2, 2025 – The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan hosted the jubilee award ceremony for the winners of the 10th Annual International Contest “Kazakhstan Through the Eyes of Foreign Media”. This year, by decision of the jury, the works of journalists from Armenia, Belgium, Pakistan, the United States, and Uzbekistan were recognized as the best in various categories.

More than 100 entries from 30 countries were reviewed this year, exceeding last year’s number of submissions. The winners – Marianna Mkrtchian (Armenia), Derya Soysal (Belgium), Muhammad Ali Pasha (Pakistan), Matt Fitzgerald (USA), and Arukhan Akpanbetova (Uzbekistan) – highlighted diverse aspects of Kazakhstan in their works, including digitalization, economy, tourism, sports, culture, and history.

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Arman Issetov, co-organizers and media partners of the contest – Zhanbolat Usenov, Managing Director at Verny Capital Group; Daniel Serzhanuly, Acting Chairman of the Management Board of Kazakh Tourism National Company; Kristina Rizvanova, Director of PR and Marketing Office of Astana Hub; Ainur Issabayeva, Director of Corporate and Media Communications of the Astana International Financial Centre Authority; and Yerzhan Mukash, Managing Director of the Department of Communications and International Cooperation of the Otandastar Foundation attended the ceremony.

In his welcoming speech, Deputy Minister Issetov congratulated the laureates, noting the high quality of all submitted works and the steady increase in applications from journalists worldwide, which testifies to the growing interest of the international media community in Kazakhstan. The contest partners also expressed their gratitude to the participants, wished them an enjoyable stay in Kazakhstan, and presented commemorative gifts. Such a wide range of partners once again underlined the importance of the event.

After the award ceremony, the contest winners attended the largest international technology forum – Digital Bridge 2025, where their visit was combined with the forum’s intensive program. In addition, to deepen cultural interaction and provide a closer acquaintance with the country, the laureates will visit Astana, Almaty, Shymkent, and the Turkistan Region as part of a cultural and historical program.

The annual contest among foreign journalists contributes to raising international awareness of Kazakhstan’s development trends, promoting its rich natural and cultural heritage, and showcasing the country’s potential and attractiveness for foreign investors and tourists.

For reference: The “Kazakhstan Through the Eyes of Foreign Media” contest was launched in 2014. Each year, the jury selects text and video materials and awards prizes in various categories. Representatives of foreign publications and media outlets from around the world present their works in multiple formats – from print and online editions to blogs, podcasts, and traditional broadcast segments such as television programs. The themes of the publications and materials range from history, culture, education, tourism, and national cuisine to international relations and Kazakhstan’s investment potential.

