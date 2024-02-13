Arminfo.info



 Вторник, 13 Февраля 2024 20:09

Doubling Kazakhstan’s GDP to $450 Billion Demands Transition to Complex Economy, Says KazISS Director

Doubling Kazakhstan’s GDP to $450 Billion Demands Transition to Complex Economy, Says KazISS Director

АрмИнфо.Doubling Kazakhstan’s economy to $450 billion by 2029 is an ambitious task that requires moving to a more complex economy, said Yerkin Tukumov, director of the Kazakhstan Institute for Strategic Studies (KazISS) in an interview with the Astana Times.

Besides economic development, Tukumov also talked about the dynamics of regional cooperation among Central Asian states and Kazakhstan’s position in international organizations.

A path towards doubling Kazakhstan’s economy

Kazakhstan is on course to double the national economy to $450 billion by 2029, backed by the tasks set by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev during his recent address at the extended government meeting on Feb 7.  The meeting followed the reshuffle of key ministerial posts, which should facilitate the effective implementation of 10 priority tasks for Kazakhstan’s economic development. 

“This is a very ambitious goal,” said Tukumov. “Whether it is achievable or not depends on whether we can move from a raw material model to a more complex model [of economy]. Because the raw material model has its limitations, it gives only 2-2.5% annual growth. That’s not enough. In order to achieve a big target like that, you need somewhere around 5% growth.”

According to him, it will be the non-oil sectors that will drive the growth in the economy. As Kazakhstan continues to build a diversified knowledge-driven economy, forging industrial initiatives will be a key pillar of this strategy.

“So far, it is a matter of developing industry, manufacturing, the matter of adding value to our simple products, including exports. If, for many years, our primary exports included the products of the first stage of processing, i.e. alloys and mineral resources, then the complex economy means a transition to a higher level of processing. This means the production of petrochemicals, for example,” said Tukumov.

This could be applied in all spheres from oil and gas to agriculture. The size of the task ahead is as daunting as it could be ultimately rewarding.

“If we move to a more sophisticated economy, we can achieve much more than $450 billion. In this regard, the President has already set clear objectives for the manufacturing industry, for petrochemicals, for tax legislation, for attracting investment and other spheres. In other words, the task has been set, and we need to fulfill it,” said Tukumov.

What can hinder economic growth?

There are factors that need to be considered to reach that target, energy security and human capital being the most important among them.

“The fate of the region should be determined in the region itself,” said Tukumov in the interview. Photo credit: Aida Dosbergenova/The Astana Times.

“Energy is a key issue. If we are going to develop industry, cities, urbanization and so on, where will we get the energy from? We have to think about added power. Since we have already announced the transition to carbon neutrality by 2060, we have to think about other energy sources: not only fossils but solar, wind and other types of clean energies. And thanks to technology, the cost of production from the types of energy I mentioned is constantly falling,” said Tukumov.

For example, solar energy cost per unit has come down by around 80% and wind energy by around 40% and it keeps decreasing, according to Tukumov.

There are limitless opportunities to advance renewable energy in Kazakhstan, he said.

“We have natural opportunities to generate solar energy as well. In Astana, we have sunshine almost all year round. Practically, the entire Kazakhstan’s landscape is rich in this, which allows us to develop clean energy,” said Tukumov.

Kazakhstan should also seek to overcome the technical obstacles of economic growth through investing in highly skilled human capital.

“The investment in human capital is another important theme. Yes, we can create the most favorable investment conditions but then who will do all this? Where are the blue-collar, white-collar people who will do all this?” Tukumov said, providing as an example companies such as Ikea that require a skilled workforce and resources when opening their branch.

“I believe that we are living at a critical time and the next few years will be crucial in terms of what trajectory we will follow. The President has outlined this trajectory, but we need to fulfill it,” said Tukumov.

Kazakhstan’s chairmanship in international organizations

In 2024, Kazakhstan will chair six international organizations. They are the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA), the Organization of Turkic States, the International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea (IFAS) and the Islamic Food Security Organization.

Kazakhstan has initiated many of those organizations, such as the CICA and the IFAS.

According to Tukumov, it is a remarkable accomplishment for Kazakhstan that comes with a great responsibility to lead such international, multi-stakeholder initiatives.

“Indeed, this is an unprecedented level of activity. Moreover, it is a great responsibility to chair such organizations. Certainly, we will do everything to help these organizations continue to develop and prosper and fulfill their mission. I believe that the development of these organizations is in the interests of Kazakhstan. Otherwise, we would not be members, much less founders,” he said.

Chairing international organizations entails leadership and collaboration with all interested stakeholders, both at a national and international level. It also means creating and implementing critical public policies and reforms that serve the interests of Kazakhstan along with other member states.

“You should understand that foreign policy is always a continuation of domestic policy. And in this regard, Kazakhstan’s foreign policy, precisely if we take a cross-section of these organizations, is first and foremost a consideration of our national interests, our development, security, and our sovereignty. Therefore, of course, we will take the opportunity to promote our interests and agenda, taking into account the opinion of other members of the organization,” said Tukumov.

The chairmanship in the SCO, one of the largest organizations in Asia and with dynamic markets home to almost 3.5 billion people, will serve as a resource for Kazakhstan to access the benefits offered by the organization.

Central Asian coordination in water management

The issues related to water management, transport, trade and cultural and humanitarian integration should be addressed in conjunction with all Central Asian countries.

“The fate of the region should be determined in the region itself,” said Tukumov.

“Astana, Dushanbe, Tashkent, Bishkek and Ashgabat should address the issues of the development of five countries. We realize that no matter how self-sufficient we are individually, it is in our interests to unite all these efforts. Why? Because we have common problems,” he added.

Few things are more important to Central Asian countries than access to freshwater resources. The imbalance between upstream countries’ water use and downstream high demand poses a serious threat to water security and the big hope is that better transborder water coordination can prevent a serious crisis.

“Water flows are formed in Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan, and downstream countries often suffer because of uncoordinated water policy. I would say that upstream and downstream countries must coordinate water policy,” said Tukumov.

With the threat of climate change adding to the region’s water scarcity problem, there are big challenges where regional cooperation would play a crucial role in delivering effective solutions.

Climate change and the rising temperature in the region should prompt the countries to establish cooperation institutions to guard against water shortages, and the IFAS could be one of those.

“This is a key organization for us from the perspective that the climatic conditions will only become worse. We see this already in Astana: an unprecedentedly warm January, snow is melting. This is a sign that the warming in Central Asia is progressing more rapidly than in other regions. Despite contributing the least to the overall pollution of the world climate space, we suffer the most harmful effects. It was already projected a 1.5% average increase in temperature in our region,” said Tukumov.

“For us, saving the Aral Sea is an existential issue. Our Small Aral is already recovering, not to the levels of the 1960s, but at least it is not drying up at the previous rate. Plus, fishing has already been restored there, and the infrastructure around those coastal villages is being restored,” he said.

Internal trade within the Central Asian countries also increased, reaching $11 billion and it is projected to grow up to $15 billion by 2030, according to Tukumov.

“Previously, we used to trade more with the outside world. We still proportionally continue trading with the European Union, China, Russia and other countries that are important to Kazakhstan. But inside the region, we traded much less. Now, this proportion is gradually increasing, which is an indicator of the interconnectedness of the economy. That is, we supply certain goods and, for example, Uzbekistan supplies us. And it is mutually beneficial,” said Tukumov.

Removing barriers in Central Asia

To facilitate trade within the region, it is essential to eliminate unnecessary barriers and improve logistic connectivity.

“I’ll give you a simple example. The road from Almaty to Bishkek now takes almost 3-4 hours, taking into account the border crossing time. This is not right. I believe that if we are going for barrier-free cooperation, we should take the example of the European Union and the Schengen zone,” said Tukumov.

Optimizing routes and establishing direct air flights between all Central Asian capitals will also add to more connectedness.

“We say a lot that we are close nations. Let us turn this into reality. The position of our President is very clear in this regard. We must cooperate in all areas in the region. There is no such thing as refusing or not doing something. We are ready for maximum cooperation,” he added.

C5+1 dialogues

Regional cooperation is also important when it comes to the broader international agenda. The highest-level government meetings within the C5+1 format have been made with around 17 countries, including China, Japan, India, Russia, South Korea, and the United States.

“We are already acting as a unified region with unified positions. We are all interested in our economic modernization. We are all interested in attracting investment. We are all interested in building more sophisticated economies,” said Tukumov.

“We talk to these partners, and they see and listen better because it is one thing when Kazakhstan speaks on its own, and it is another when we speak from the region. So I think that this is another indicator that well characterizes the positive trends within our cooperation in the region,” he added.

 

BY AIBARSHYN AKHMETKALI in EDITOR’S PICKSINTERNATIONALNATION on 12 FEBRUARY 2024

ДОБАВИТЬ КОММЕНТАРИЙ
Введите код     

Лента новостей
Арарат Мирзоян: Для делимитации армяно-азербайджанской границы не нужно создавать новых картАрарат Мирзоян: Для делимитации армяно-азербайджанской границы не нужно создавать новых карт
Никол Пашинян: Политика Азербайджана направлена на срыв мирного процесса всеми возможными способамиНикол Пашинян: Политика Азербайджана направлена на срыв мирного процесса всеми возможными способами
Жозеп Боррель об обстреле армянских позиций в Сюнике: Реакция Баку несоразмернаЖозеп Боррель об обстреле армянских позиций в Сюнике: Реакция Баку несоразмерна
ЗАО ЗАО "Электрические сети Армении" предупреждает об отключениях
ЕС предоставит дополнительно 5,5 млн евро для оказания гуманитарной помощи беженцам из АрцахаЕС предоставит дополнительно 5,5 млн евро для оказания гуманитарной помощи беженцам из Арцаха
Посол Финляндии назвала перспективные для инвестиций сферы в АрменииПосол Финляндии назвала перспективные для инвестиций сферы в Армении
Алексей Дедов: В Тегеране так же, как и в Москве, с опасением смотрят на попытки западных стран воспользоваться ситуацией в АрменииАлексей Дедов: В Тегеране так же, как и в Москве, с опасением смотрят на попытки западных стран воспользоваться ситуацией в Армении
В Ереване обсуждены возможности организации в Армении международных мероприятий в сфере праваВ Ереване обсуждены возможности организации в Армении международных мероприятий в сфере права
Армяно-азербайджанский переговорный процесс уже не выглядит как торг, Армения делает односторонние уступки - Сергей МаркедоновАрмяно-азербайджанский переговорный процесс уже не выглядит как торг, Армения делает односторонние уступки - Сергей Маркедонов
Адвокаты главы Synergy обвиняют правоохранителей в дискриминационном отношенииАдвокаты главы Synergy обвиняют правоохранителей в дискриминационном отношении
В итальянском городе Кастелланца открылась выставка фоторабот итальянского фотографа Роберто Травана В итальянском городе Кастелланца открылась выставка фоторабот итальянского фотографа Роберто Травана "Нагорный Карабах: преданный мир"
Сотрудничество с международными партнерами - единственная система безопасности Армении - Ален СимонянСотрудничество с международными партнерами - единственная система безопасности Армении - Ален Симонян
Генсек Совета Европы отреагировала на нестабильность на армяно-азербайджанской границеГенсек Совета Европы отреагировала на нестабильность на армяно-азербайджанской границе
Посол Финляндии: Финляндия постарается внести свой вклад в установление мира на Южном КавказеПосол Финляндии: Финляндия постарается внести свой вклад в установление мира на Южном Кавказе
В Ереване открылась фотовыставка, приуроченная к празднованию 300-летнего юбилея выдающегося классика туркменской литературы Махтумкули ФрагиВ Ереване открылась фотовыставка, приуроченная к празднованию 300-летнего юбилея выдающегося классика туркменской литературы Махтумкули Фраги
Мирзоян и Боррель коснулись последней азербайджанской провокации на границе с АрмениейМирзоян и Боррель коснулись последней азербайджанской провокации на границе с Арменией
Сурен Григорян: В столице заработает новая проездная система с поставкой новых автобусовСурен Григорян: В столице заработает новая проездная система с поставкой новых автобусов
В Минобороны Армении обнародовали имена погибших военнослужащих в результате вражеской провокации в Неркин ХандВ Минобороны Армении обнародовали имена погибших военнослужащих в результате вражеской провокации в Неркин Ханд
В МИД Армении обвинили Азербайджан в срыве усилий по установлению мира  на Южном КавказеВ МИД Армении обвинили Азербайджан в срыве усилий по установлению мира  на Южном Кавказе
Кремль: Россия призывает Армению и Азербайджан к сдержанностиКремль: Россия призывает Армению и Азербайджан к сдержанности
Чалабян: Правящий режим в Армении уже более трех лет пытается убедить народ в том, что мира можно достичь, отступая и уступая врагуЧалабян: Правящий режим в Армении уже более трех лет пытается убедить народ в том, что мира можно достичь, отступая и уступая врагу
Аппарат Омубдсмена Армении приступил к мониторингу и сбору фактов по нарушению прав человека в Неркин-Ханде из-за действий азербайджанских ВСАппарат Омубдсмена Армении приступил к мониторингу и сбору фактов по нарушению прав человека в Неркин-Ханде из-за действий азербайджанских ВС
Раздел, посвященный нагорно-карабахскому конфликту, с сайта МИД не удален, и его содержание будет представлено в надлежащее время - БадалянРаздел, посвященный нагорно-карабахскому конфликту, с сайта МИД не удален, и его содержание будет представлено в надлежащее время - Бадалян
Эксперт: Наглость бакинского диктатора должна быть навсегда прописана в сознании армянского обществаЭксперт: Наглость бакинского диктатора должна быть навсегда прописана в сознании армянского общества
Максимальные объемы промыслового лова сига в озере Севан не должны превысить 257 тонн - министерствоМаксимальные объемы промыслового лова сига в озере Севан не должны превысить 257 тонн - министерство
Провокации со стороны Азербайджана были и будут, важно, чтобы они не переросли в масштабную эскалацию - депутат от партии властиПровокации со стороны Азербайджана были и будут, важно, чтобы они не переросли в масштабную эскалацию - депутат от партии власти
Реформы в транспортной сфере Еревана носят всеобъемлющий и многовекторный характер - вице- мэрРеформы в транспортной сфере Еревана носят всеобъемлющий и многовекторный характер - вице- мэр
Минобороны Армении: Число армянских военнослужащих, погибших в результате вражеской провокации, достигло четырехМинобороны Армении: Число армянских военнослужащих, погибших в результате вражеской провокации, достигло четырех
Эндрю Тернер об отмене эмбарго на экспорт оружия в Турцию: Канада потребует от Турции заявления, в котором будет обозначено пойдут ли оборонные технологии на реэкспорт в третьи страны и будут ли они включены в систему вооруженияЭндрю Тернер об отмене эмбарго на экспорт оружия в Турцию: Канада потребует от Турции заявления, в котором будет обозначено пойдут ли оборонные технологии на реэкспорт в третьи страны и будут ли они включены в систему вооружения
Тюрколог: Армянское государство  полностью демонтируетсяТюрколог: Армянское государство  полностью демонтируется
Армянские военнослужащие были убиты азербайджанскими военными на оккупированных территориях Армении - ТатоянАрмянские военнослужащие были убиты азербайджанскими военными на оккупированных территориях Армении - Татоян
Армения 26 января передала азербайджанской стороне новые формуляры карт минных полей - МИДАрмения 26 января передала азербайджанской стороне новые формуляры карт минных полей - МИД
Азербайджан продолжает политику присвоения армянского культурно-духовного наследия: Очередь дошла до Сагмосаванка и НораванкаАзербайджан продолжает политику присвоения армянского культурно-духовного наследия: Очередь дошла до Сагмосаванка и Нораванка
Марукян: Азербайджан продолжает неспровоцированную незаконную агрессию против АрменииМарукян: Азербайджан продолжает неспровоцированную незаконную агрессию против Армении
МИД Армении удалило со своего официального сайта разделы, связанные с нагорно- карабахским конфликтом и 44-дневной войнойМИД Армении удалило со своего официального сайта разделы, связанные с нагорно- карабахским конфликтом и 44-дневной войной
Глава МИД Армении проводит встречи в БрюсселеГлава МИД Армении проводит встречи в Брюсселе
В Минобороны Армении рассказали о текущей ситуации на передовойВ Минобороны Армении рассказали о текущей ситуации на передовой
ЕАБР и Российско-Армянский университет начинают программу научных исследований и образовательных курсов в сфере ГЧПЕАБР и Российско-Армянский университет начинают программу научных исследований и образовательных курсов в сфере ГЧП
Двое военнослужащих ВС Армении погибли в результате вражеской провокацииДвое военнослужащих ВС Армении погибли в результате вражеской провокации
Военная полиция Минобороны Армении отреагировала на обвинение вражеской стороны о нарушении режима прекращения огняВоенная полиция Минобороны Армении отреагировала на обвинение вражеской стороны о нарушении режима прекращения огня
Были обсуждены вопросы сотрудничества в рамках международных организаций.Были обсуждены вопросы сотрудничества в рамках международных организаций.
ВТБ (Армения) поддержал издание книги по управлению бизнесом ВТБ (Армения) поддержал издание книги по управлению бизнесом
ЗАО ЗАО "Электрические сети Армении" предупреждает об отключениях
В Сенате Франции пройдет круглый стол на тему: В Сенате Франции пройдет круглый стол на тему: "Укрепление и развитие французско- армянского децентрализованного сотрудничества"
Регулятор прекратил производство против канала Freenews, руководимого женой спикера парламентаРегулятор прекратил производство против канала Freenews, руководимого женой спикера парламента
Жители Вардениса прекратили акцию протеста с условием, что их требование официально будет представлено властямЖители Вардениса прекратили акцию протеста с условием, что их требование официально будет представлено властям
У Музея-института Геноцида армян новый главаУ Музея-института Геноцида армян новый глава
Азербайджан вызвал на ковер главу делегации ЕС в странеАзербайджан вызвал на ковер главу делегации ЕС в стране
В Минобороны Армении отреагировали на сообщения о ликвидации В Минобороны Армении отреагировали на сообщения о ликвидации "Уголков Славы" в армии
Перед возможной поездкой Путина в Ереван Россия должна будет получить определенные гарантии от армянской стороны - КремльПеред возможной поездкой Путина в Ереван Россия должна будет получить определенные гарантии от армянской стороны - Кремль
Невестку спикера парламента Армении и сотрудницу Synergy выпустят на свободуНевестку спикера парламента Армении и сотрудницу Synergy выпустят на свободу
Начался визит делегации Туркменистана в ОАЭНачался визит делегации Туркменистана в ОАЭ
Армянская сторона передала Азербайджану 8 формуляров минных полей в направлении Мравского хребтаАрмянская сторона передала Азербайджану 8 формуляров минных полей в направлении Мравского хребта
Как отмечать праздники любви? Советы от Idram и IDBankКак отмечать праздники любви? Советы от Idram и IDBank
В Армении безопаснее: Пашинян об угрозе ядерной войны и готовности установить мир в регионеВ Армении безопаснее: Пашинян об угрозе ядерной войны и готовности установить мир в регионе
Армения готова быть настолько близкой к Европейскому союзу, насколько ЕС посчитает это возможным - Премьер РААрмения готова быть настолько близкой к Европейскому союзу, насколько ЕС посчитает это возможным - Премьер РА
Могут ли арестовать Путина в Армении: Пашинян не дал прямого ответаМогут ли арестовать Путина в Армении: Пашинян не дал прямого ответа
ВСС дискредитирует судебную власть в угоду интересам политической власти - правозащитникВСС дискредитирует судебную власть в угоду интересам политической власти - правозащитник
Армения не рассматривает членство в НАТО - ПашинянАрмения не рассматривает членство в НАТО - Пашинян
Эти оценки имеют право на существование: Пашинян об обеспокоенности претензиями Алиева на территорию АрменииЭти оценки имеют право на существование: Пашинян об обеспокоенности претензиями Алиева на территорию Армении
Читать больше



Эксперты
Политолог: все действия властей Армении говорят о том, что страна идет по пути ликвидации своей государственностиПолитолог: все действия властей Армении говорят о том, что страна идет по пути ликвидации своей государственности
"Перекресток мира" - пантюркистский проект, навязанный Еревану Анкарой и Баку - Артур Хачатрян
В настоящее время в  армянской науке превалирует философия деградации - Геворк ПогосянВ настоящее время в  армянской науке превалирует философия деградации - Геворк Погосян
Утверждения о незаконности пребывания российских пограничников на территории Армении с юридической точки зрения беспочвенны - экс-премьер-министрУтверждения о незаконности пребывания российских пограничников на территории Армении с юридической точки зрения беспочвенны - экс-премьер-министр
Политолог: Баку пойдет до конца в целях достижения поставленной целиПолитолог: Баку пойдет до конца в целях достижения поставленной цели
Читать больше
Комментируемые
Армения 26 января передала азербайджанской стороне новые формуляры карт минных полей - МИДАрмения 26 января передала азербайджанской стороне новые формуляры карт минных полей - МИД
Депутат от партии власти: если кто-то и признает Геноцид армян, делает это исключительно из своих политических соображенийДепутат от партии власти: если кто-то и признает Геноцид армян, делает это исключительно из своих политических соображений
Глава МИД Грузии вновь предложил Армении и Азербайджану тбилисскую площадку для переговоровГлава МИД Грузии вновь предложил Армении и Азербайджану тбилисскую площадку для переговоров
Армения направила медицинскую гуманитарную помощь УкраинеАрмения направила медицинскую гуманитарную помощь Украине
Посольство России: Глубоко возмущены циничной провокацией у памятника Посольство России: Глубоко возмущены циничной провокацией у памятника "Детям блокадного Ленинграда" и надеемся на привлечение виновников к ответственности
Армения движется по логике формирования профессиональной армии: ПашинянАрмения движется по логике формирования профессиональной армии: Пашинян
Ереван и Тбилиси договорились завершить делимитацию госграницы - ПашинянЕреван и Тбилиси договорились завершить делимитацию госграницы - Пашинян
Вопрос присутствия российских миротворцев в Нагорном Карабахе больше не касается армянской стороны - ЛавровВопрос присутствия российских миротворцев в Нагорном Карабахе больше не касается армянской стороны - Лавров
На основе общих духовных ценностей.На основе общих духовных ценностей.
Член фракции блока Член фракции блока "Мать Армения" Совета старейшин Еревана была похищена
"Перекресток мира" - пантюркистский проект, навязанный Еревану Анкарой и Баку - Артур Хачатрян
Секретарь Совбеза Армении встретился с американским посредником МГ ОБСЕСекретарь Совбеза Армении встретился с американским посредником МГ ОБСЕ
Азербайджан продолжает уничтожать армянские памятники в оккупированном Арцахе на фоне бездействия международного сообществаАзербайджан продолжает уничтожать армянские памятники в оккупированном Арцахе на фоне бездействия международного сообщества
США включили Азербайджан в список стран особого наблюдения за серьёзные нарушения свободы вероисповедания и проявления нетерпимостиСША включили Азербайджан в список стран особого наблюдения за серьёзные нарушения свободы вероисповедания и проявления нетерпимости
Казахстан обращался за помощь не к России, а к ОДКБ  - Токаев о событиях января 2022 годаКазахстан обращался за помощь не к России, а к ОДКБ  - Токаев о событиях января 2022 года




Doubling Kazakhstan’s GDP to $450 Billion Demands Transition to Complex Economy, Says KazISS DirectorDoubling Kazakhstan’s GDP to $450 Billion Demands Transition to Complex Economy, Says KazISS Director