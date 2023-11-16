Четверг, 16 Ноября 2023 17:08

ArmInfo.Nestled in the heart of Kazakhstan, the Atyrau region emerges as a vibrant mosaic of cultural richness and economic vigor. This dynamic region, burgeoning with international partnerships, has become a nexus for business tourism, hosting over 1,000 companies from more than 50 countries.

But Atyrau's allure extends far beyond commerce. It's a tapestry of cultural, educational, and natural wonders. Delve into the depths of Atyrau's history, traditions, and customs. Experience the thrill of sports and amateur tourism with exhilarating hunting and fishing expeditions. From ethnographic to ecological, recreational to youth tourism, Atyrau offers a kaleidoscope of experiences.

In the heart of Atyrau city, embark on curated sightseeing adventures, weaving through historical landmarks, cultural monuments, and vibrant entertainment hubs. Savor the culinary diversity at local restaurants, offering an array of regional flavors. Immerse yourself in Kazakh culture at our creative center, showcasing weekly displays of national traditions.

Nature enthusiasts will revel in the splendors of Akzhayik State Nature Reserve on the Caspian coast, a haven for rare bird species, including those listed in the Red Book. Traverse the “World of Nature” and “Water World” routes, marveling at 292 bird species in their natural habitat.

Step back in time at the ancient Sarayshyk settlement, a gem along the northern branch of the Great Silk Road. Its historical significance and allure make it a cornerstone of regional tourism.

Along the Ural River, discover resorts like Altyn Sazan, Baklani, and Atamura, offering an array of activities from rope parks to horseback riding. Explore the therapeutic wonders of the salt lake in Inder district, a beacon for health tourism.

Adventure seekers will find a paradise in the Zhyluisky district, home to the Golden Man's discovery site, the chalk mountains of Akkegershin, and the mystical Ibankara caves. Experience the thrill of hunting and fishing along the Kigach River in the Kurmangazinsky district, a favorite among international tourists.

Witness the unique spectacle of rare Lotus flowers blossoming in Kazakhstan, an ephemeral display of natural beauty from July to mid-August.

Join us in celebrating the splendor of the Atyrau region.

Source Akimat of Atyrau region.