Arminfo.info



 Четверг, 16 Ноября 2023 17:08

Discover the Enchanting Atyrau Region: A Kazakh Treasure

Discover the Enchanting Atyrau Region: A Kazakh Treasure

ArmInfo.Nestled in the heart of Kazakhstan, the Atyrau region emerges as a vibrant mosaic of cultural richness and economic vigor. This dynamic region, burgeoning with international partnerships, has become a nexus for business tourism, hosting over 1,000 companies from more than 50 countries.

But Atyrau's allure extends far beyond commerce. It's a tapestry of cultural, educational, and natural wonders. Delve into the depths of Atyrau's history, traditions, and customs. Experience the thrill of sports and amateur tourism with exhilarating hunting and fishing expeditions. From ethnographic to ecological, recreational to youth tourism, Atyrau offers a kaleidoscope of experiences.

In the heart of Atyrau city, embark on curated sightseeing adventures, weaving through historical landmarks, cultural monuments, and vibrant entertainment hubs. Savor the culinary diversity at local restaurants, offering an array of regional flavors. Immerse yourself in Kazakh culture at our creative center, showcasing weekly displays of national traditions.

Nature enthusiasts will revel in the splendors of Akzhayik State Nature Reserve on the Caspian coast, a haven for rare bird species, including those listed in the Red Book. Traverse the “World of Nature” and “Water World” routes, marveling at 292 bird species in their natural habitat.

Step back in time at the ancient Sarayshyk settlement, a gem along the northern branch of the Great Silk Road. Its historical significance and allure make it a cornerstone of regional tourism.

Along the Ural River, discover resorts like Altyn Sazan, Baklani, and Atamura, offering an array of activities from rope parks to horseback riding. Explore the therapeutic wonders of the salt lake in Inder district, a beacon for health tourism.

Adventure seekers will find a paradise in the Zhyluisky district, home to the Golden Man's discovery site, the chalk mountains of Akkegershin, and the mystical Ibankara caves. Experience the thrill of hunting and fishing along the Kigach River in the Kurmangazinsky district, a favorite among international tourists.

Witness the unique spectacle of rare Lotus flowers blossoming in Kazakhstan, an ephemeral display of natural beauty from July to mid-August.

Join us in celebrating the splendor of the Atyrau region.

Take a look at the beauty of the Atyrau region on TikTok and on Instagram.

Source Akimat of Atyrau region.

ДОБАВИТЬ КОММЕНТАРИЙ
Введите код     

Лента новостей
В США приняли Акт, запрещающий военную помощь АзербайджануВ США приняли Акт, запрещающий военную помощь Азербайджану
ЗАО ЗАО "Электрические сети Армении" предупреждает об отключениях
В Ереване пройдет международная научная конференция, посвященная Уильяму СароянуВ Ереване пройдет международная научная конференция, посвященная Уильяму Сарояну
Сбежавшая от насилия уроженка Ингушетии в Армении: СК представил деталиСбежавшая от насилия уроженка Ингушетии в Армении: СК представил детали
Самолет FlyOne Armenia, совершивший вынужденную посадку в Тбилиси, вернулся в ЕреванСамолет FlyOne Armenia, совершивший вынужденную посадку в Тбилиси, вернулся в Ереван
Дипломат: Без уважения прав человека и демократических ценностей безопасность Европы не может быть всеобъемлющейДипломат: Без уважения прав человека и демократических ценностей безопасность Европы не может быть всеобъемлющей
Азербайджан отказался от встречи с Арменией в ВашингтонеАзербайджан отказался от встречи с Арменией в Вашингтоне
Спикер НС: Страны ОДКБ даже не дают политической оценки факту оккупации Азербайджаном части территории АрменииСпикер НС: Страны ОДКБ даже не дают политической оценки факту оккупации Азербайджаном части территории Армении
В Ереване открылась биотехнологическая лаборатория B-OnВ Ереване открылась биотехнологическая лаборатория B-On
Почему не подписывается мирный договор с Баку: поясняет ПашинянПочему не подписывается мирный договор с Баку: поясняет Пашинян
Убийца Гранта Динка вышел на свободу по УДОУбийца Гранта Динка вышел на свободу по УДО
Самым лучшим направлением обеспечения безопасности Армении является ее демократичность - спикер НССамым лучшим направлением обеспечения безопасности Армении является ее демократичность - спикер НС
Американист: Администрация Байдена не имеет инструментов для оказания давления на Азербайджан или предоставления безопасности АрменииАмериканист: Администрация Байдена не имеет инструментов для оказания давления на Азербайджан или предоставления безопасности Армении
Депутат армянского парламента призывает власти направлять бюджетные средства на генерирование производствДепутат армянского парламента призывает власти направлять бюджетные средства на генерирование производств
Том Кин: Применение силы Азербайджаном против Армении неприемлемоТом Кин: Применение силы Азербайджаном против Армении неприемлемо
В связи с новогодним украшением Еревана движение по Киевскому мосту сегодня ночью будет запрещеноВ связи с новогодним украшением Еревана движение по Киевскому мосту сегодня ночью будет запрещено
Пашинян в прямом эфире ответит на видеовопросы граждан РА и соотечественников из ДиаспорыПашинян в прямом эфире ответит на видеовопросы граждан РА и соотечественников из Диаспоры
Ереван и Брюссель обсудили перспективы сотрудничество Армении с Европейским агентством пограничной и береговой охраныЕреван и Брюссель обсудили перспективы сотрудничество Армении с Европейским агентством пограничной и береговой охраны
Крах архитектуры европейской безопасности диктуют необходимость пересмотра Евросоюзом позиционирования себя   - МирзоянКрах архитектуры европейской безопасности диктуют необходимость пересмотра Евросоюзом позиционирования себя   - Мирзоян
При Омбудсмене Армении формируется Совет по защите прав представителей национальных меньшинствПри Омбудсмене Армении формируется Совет по защите прав представителей национальных меньшинств
Следующее заседание диалога Армения-ЕС по вопросам политики и безопасности состоится в Ереване в 2024 годуСледующее заседание диалога Армения-ЕС по вопросам политики и безопасности состоится в Ереване в 2024 году
Госдеп: Соединенные Штаты и Евросоюз хотят сближения Армении с трансатлантическими союзникамиГосдеп: Соединенные Штаты и Евросоюз хотят сближения Армении с трансатлантическими союзниками
Если до 2020 года Арцах использовался для давления на Армению, теперь Арцах будет использоваться для давления на Азербайджан/Турцию - аналитикЕсли до 2020 года Арцах использовался для давления на Армению, теперь Арцах будет использоваться для давления на Азербайджан/Турцию - аналитик
США приостановили оказание военной и иной помощи АзербайджануСША приостановили оказание военной и иной помощи Азербайджану
МИД РФ: попытка усидеть на двух стульях никого до добра не доводилаМИД РФ: попытка усидеть на двух стульях никого до добра не доводила
МИД РФ: советы Запада мешают Армении завершить работу по разблокированию коммуникаций в ЗакавказьеМИД РФ: советы Запада мешают Армении завершить работу по разблокированию коммуникаций в Закавказье
ЗАО ЗАО "Электрические сети Армении" предупреждает об отключениях
Пашинян пояснил смысл <Перекрестка мира>Пашинян пояснил смысл <Перекрестка мира>
Роддом в Мартуни, медцентр в Варденисе, амбулатории в Гаваре: глава Минздрава представила ход работ в Гегаркуникской областиРоддом в Мартуни, медцентр в Варденисе, амбулатории в Гаваре: глава Минздрава представила ход работ в Гегаркуникской области
Полиция Армении никогда не прибегала к варварским методам работы - глава МВДПолиция Армении никогда не прибегала к варварским методам работы - глава МВД
Армения не меняет систему безопасности, лишь дает время и себе и ОДКБ подумать над дальнейшими действиями: ПашинянАрмения не меняет систему безопасности, лишь дает время и себе и ОДКБ подумать над дальнейшими действиями: Пашинян
Армения больше никогда не будет приобретать использованное вооружение - депутатАрмения больше никогда не будет приобретать использованное вооружение - депутат
Армения не предоставит площадку для проведения фестиваля актуальной документалистики <Артдокфест>Армения не предоставит площадку для проведения фестиваля актуальной документалистики <Артдокфест>
Проект реконструкции района Конд вступил в этап практической реализации - АвинянПроект реконструкции района Конд вступил в этап практической реализации - Авинян
Графы и уфологи в российской властиГрафы и уфологи в российской власти
Клиенты ВТБ (Армения) могут получать переводы из России без комиссииКлиенты ВТБ (Армения) могут получать переводы из России без комиссии
Беженцы и граждане: о тонкостях процесса предоставления статуса жителям АрцахаБеженцы и граждане: о тонкостях процесса предоставления статуса жителям Арцаха
США отменили встречи на высоком уровне с Азербайджаном и приостановили планы будущих мероприятий - источникСША отменили встречи на высоком уровне с Азербайджаном и приостановили планы будущих мероприятий - источник
Мгер Маргарян сдал на хранение ратификационную грамоту Армении о Римском статуте МУСМгер Маргарян сдал на хранение ратификационную грамоту Армении о Римском статуте МУС
Отказ Армении от участия в саммите ОДКБ ставит под новый удар безопасность государства - экс- министр обороныОтказ Армении от участия в саммите ОДКБ ставит под новый удар безопасность государства - экс- министр обороны
Полковник резервных сил Армии обороны Арцаха Норайр Асланян около пяти месяцев незаконно содержится в заключении - защитаПолковник резервных сил Армии обороны Арцаха Норайр Асланян около пяти месяцев незаконно содержится в заключении - защита
Глава МИД Грузии о поставках вооружения Армении: Любая страна имеет право иметь силы обороныГлава МИД Грузии о поставках вооружения Армении: Любая страна имеет право иметь силы обороны
Насильственное перемещение жителей Нагорного Карабаха в Армению за столь короткий период времени оказалось неожиданным - министрНасильственное перемещение жителей Нагорного Карабаха в Армению за столь короткий период времени оказалось неожиданным - министр
Секретарь Совбеза Армении высказался по поводу отношений с Ираном, ОДКБ и АзербайджаномСекретарь Совбеза Армении высказался по поводу отношений с Ираном, ОДКБ и Азербайджаном
По итогам первого заседания стратегического диалога Армения-Великобритания в Лондоне принято совместное заявлениеПо итогам первого заседания стратегического диалога Армения-Великобритания в Лондоне принято совместное заявление
Глава МИД Армении провел ряд встреч в ЛондонеГлава МИД Армении провел ряд встреч в Лондоне
Президент Беларуси предложил премьеру Армении не принимать поспешных решенийПрезидент Беларуси предложил премьеру Армении не принимать поспешных решений
Госдеп США: Люди, покинувшие Нагорный Карабах, имеют право вернуться домойГосдеп США: Люди, покинувшие Нагорный Карабах, имеют право вернуться домой
Глава МИД САР: Сирия готова защищать интересы Армении в тех международных организациях, членом которых республика не являетсяГлава МИД САР: Сирия готова защищать интересы Армении в тех международных организациях, членом которых республика не является
ЗАО ЗАО "Электрические сети Армении" предупреждает об отключениях
Министр по европейским делам Великобритании на следующей неделе посетит ЕреванМинистр по европейским делам Великобритании на следующей неделе посетит Ереван
Депутат НС РА: мы не должны заставлять Россию превращать нас во врагаДепутат НС РА: мы не должны заставлять Россию превращать нас во врага
ЕНП призвала власти Армении освободить вице- председателя Республиканской партииЕНП призвала власти Армении освободить вице- председателя Республиканской партии
Иначе, как дипломатическим демаршем, не назовешь отказ премьер-министра РА от участия в саммите ОДКБ - депутатИначе, как дипломатическим демаршем, не назовешь отказ премьер-министра РА от участия в саммите ОДКБ - депутат
Азербайджан пригрозил Евросоюзу на фоне последних заявлений Жозепа БорреляАзербайджан пригрозил Евросоюзу на фоне последних заявлений Жозепа Борреля
В Кремле сожалеют о решении Пашиняна не участвовать в предстоящем саммите ОДКБВ Кремле сожалеют о решении Пашиняна не участвовать в предстоящем саммите ОДКБ
В Армении может быть повышен призывной возрастВ Армении может быть повышен призывной возраст
Министр обороны Армении встретился с государственным министром обороны ОАЭМинистр обороны Армении встретился с государственным министром обороны ОАЭ
Бельгийский комитет АРФ Бельгийский комитет АРФ "Дашнакцутюн" отказался от встречи с Заре Синаняном
В Армении будут продлены сроки выдачи паспортов старого образцаВ Армении будут продлены сроки выдачи паспортов старого образца
Читать больше



Эксперты
Беженцы и граждане: о тонкостях процесса предоставления статуса жителям АрцахаБеженцы и граждане: о тонкостях процесса предоставления статуса жителям Арцаха
Гражданство или статус беженца: подводные камни выбора арцахцевГражданство или статус беженца: подводные камни выбора арцахцев
В свое время никакого нормативного правового акта о приобретении гражданства РА жителями Республики Арцах не принималось - Геворг ДаниелянВ свое время никакого нормативного правового акта о приобретении гражданства РА жителями Республики Арцах не принималось - Геворг Даниелян
Экс-министр обороны Армении: мы Арцах обязательно вернем, мы проиграли сражение, но не войнуЭкс-министр обороны Армении: мы Арцах обязательно вернем, мы проиграли сражение, но не войну
У Союза армян Украины две Родины - Давид МкртчянУ Союза армян Украины две Родины - Давид Мкртчян
Читать больше
Комментируемые
Азербайджан пригрозил Евросоюзу на фоне последних заявлений Жозепа БорреляАзербайджан пригрозил Евросоюзу на фоне последних заявлений Жозепа Борреля
В Армении может быть повышен призывной возрастВ Армении может быть повышен призывной возраст
Слова посла Ирана в Армении о необходимости обеспечения прав карабахских армян вызвали истерику в БакуСлова посла Ирана в Армении о необходимости обеспечения прав карабахских армян вызвали истерику в Баку
Омбудсмен Арцаха обвинил главу Еврокомиссии в лицемерииОмбудсмен Арцаха обвинил главу Еврокомиссии в лицемерии
Эксперт: зависимость Армении от одного силового центра равносильно самоубийствуЭксперт: зависимость Армении от одного силового центра равносильно самоубийству
ЗПЧ Арцаха обратил внимание международных акторов на невозможность совместного проживания армян и азербайджанцев, опубликовав кадры снесенного памятника Шаумяну в СтепанакертеЗПЧ Арцаха обратил внимание международных акторов на невозможность совместного проживания армян и азербайджанцев, опубликовав кадры снесенного памятника Шаумяну в Степанакерте
После закупки РСЗО После закупки РСЗО "Пинака" Армения приобретет в Индии системы обнаружения и подавления БПЛА - СМИ
Ахоян в соцсети призывал составить список тех, кого нужно убить после отстранения Пашиняна от власти - СК РААхоян в соцсети призывал составить список тех, кого нужно убить после отстранения Пашиняна от власти - СК РА
Армен Григорян не поедет в Москву на встречу секретарей Совбезов СНГАрмен Григорян не поедет в Москву на встречу секретарей Совбезов СНГ
Тагуи Товмасян сигнализирует о дискриминации студентов из Арцаха в армянских вузахТагуи Товмасян сигнализирует о дискриминации студентов из Арцаха в армянских вузах
С 6 ноября переселенцы из Арцаха смогут обращаться для получения гражданства Армении - МВДС 6 ноября переселенцы из Арцаха смогут обращаться для получения гражданства Армении - МВД
Грузинский парламентарий: Мы хотим, чтобы Тбилиси стал местом, где будет подписан великий мирный договор между Ереваном и БакуГрузинский парламентарий: Мы хотим, чтобы Тбилиси стал местом, где будет подписан великий мирный договор между Ереваном и Баку
Политолог: Деарменизация Арцаха - один из сценариев международного заговора, который пытаются повторить в секторе ГазаПолитолог: Деарменизация Арцаха - один из сценариев международного заговора, который пытаются повторить в секторе Газа
Детектив не звонит дваждыДетектив не звонит дважды
Предложенная Арменией концепция <Перекресток мира> направлена, в первую очередь, на формирование в регионе атмосферы мира - спикерПредложенная Арменией концепция <Перекресток мира> направлена, в первую очередь, на формирование в регионе атмосферы мира - спикер